LuxUrban Hotels gives forecast for 2022 and 2023, signs new card processor

Nov. 08, 2022 10:43 AM ETLuxUrban Hotels Inc. (LUXH)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
  • LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) +7.4% on Tuesday after it provided revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2022 and 2023, and separately signed a new credit card processing contract.
  • For FY 2022 expects net revenue of $42 - $46M, and EBITDA of $7 - $9M.
  • For FY 2023, expects net revenue of $100 - $110M, and EBITDA of $16 - $20M, assuming it will operate ~1,500 short-term rental hotel units by or around Dec 31, 2022.
  • "We are committed to funding our foreseeable growth in a non-dilutive manner. To that end, the additional units we expect to have in operation by year-end 2022 will be funded by a combination of anticipated operating cash flows we are beginning to see in the 2022 fourth quarter and our existing debt facility, $2.5 million of which is currently available." - Chairman and CEO Brian Ferdinand
  • LuxUrban also signed a new credit card processing company that, among other benefits, will reduce processing fees for the company by ~400 bps and release ~$5.5M in retained funds over the next 12 months.

