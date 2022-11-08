LHC Group gains on report sale to UnitedHealth may close next month
Nov. 08, 2022 10:44 AM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) rose 0.8% on a report that its planned sale to UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is on track to close next month.
- The parties are said to have substantially complied with the Federal Trade Commission's second request, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The antitrust agency is expected to close the probe quietly.
- The companies received a second request from the FTC in June.
- UnitedHealth (UNH) agreed to buy home health business LHC Group for $170/share in late March.
