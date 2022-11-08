What to look for in Unity Software's Q3 earnings?
Nov. 08, 2022 10:45 AM ETUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Unity Software (U) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.09M (+132.2% Y/Y).
- Last quarter the stock dipped as company expected to lose between $35M and $50M, on revenue in a range of $315M to $335M and reported a loss for Q2.
- It is expected that the topline will benefit from steady demand for its software solutions from content creators like game developers, architects, automotive designers and filmmakers.
- Over the last 2 years, U has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.
- Wall Street rating of Buy for the stock with $53.67 price target; SA Author rating of Buy; and Quant rating of Strong Sell with least factor grades given to momentum.
- Contributor comments on the stock 'Unity Software: Why I'm Buying Heading Into Earnings After 90% Decline' ; 'Unity Software: Focused On The Long Term' ; 'Unity Software: A Deep Dive Into The Company Shows Attractive Risk Reward'
