What to look for in Unity Software's Q3 earnings?

Nov. 08, 2022 10:45 AM ETUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments

  • Unity Software (U) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $326.09M (+132.2% Y/Y).
  • Last quarter the stock dipped as company expected to lose between $35M and $50M, on revenue in a range of $315M to $335M and reported a loss for Q2.
  • It is expected that the topline will benefit from steady demand for its software solutions from content creators like game developers, architects, automotive designers and filmmakers.
  • Over the last 2 years, U has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward.

