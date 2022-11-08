Precision medicine biotech Acrivon Therapeutics updates terms for $100M IPO

Nov. 08, 2022 11:13 AM ETAcrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRV)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Financial term abbreviation IPO standing for Initial Public Offering on blue cube corner

DariaRen/iStock via Getty Images

Precision oncology drug developer Acrivon Therapeutics (ACRV) has updated terms for a proposed $100M initial public offering, which would make it one of the largest biotech market debuts of the year.

The precision medicine company said in a filing that it plans to offer 5.9M shares priced between $16 and $18, which would raise around $100M if priced at the midpoint. Underwriters would receive a 30-day option to buy up to 885K additional shares to cover any over-allotments.

Acrivon's lead drug candidate is ACR-368, also known as prexasertib, which is being advanced into Phase 2 testing for the treatment of bladder, endometrial and ovarian cancers, along with HPV+ tumors. The company has also developed a companion diagnostic called OncoSignature to help identify which patients would benefit from ACR-368.

Acrivon first filed for an IPO in October, seeking around $100M.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.