Hain Celestial stock rise after earnings topper, reaffirmed outlook

Nov. 08, 2022 11:20 AM ETThe Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Supermarket aisles with variety of products

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock is up 12% on Tuesday after the company posted earnings beat for its third quarter.
  • Revenue of $439.35M (-3.4% Y/Y) misses by $7.1M. On a forex-neutral basis, sales declined 1% from a year ago quarter.
  • By segment: North America, $288.4M (+9% Y/Y); and International sales, $151M (-20% Y/Y) broadly reflecting the foreign exchange headwinds.
  • Gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 170-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of $38.6M compared to $47.3M in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis of 8.3%, a 210-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.
  • Outlook: "While we expect continued volatility, especially in Europe, the Company is reaffirming its previously disclosed guidance of adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year, with growth skewed toward the second half of the year," the management commented.
