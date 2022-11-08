Renault realigns business into five separate entities, Nissan eyes EV investment

French automaker Renault (OTCPK:RNSDF) announced a major reorganization plan aimed at its breaking up its business to streamline the focus of sprawling operations on Tuesday.

The company said it will now be a holding company made up of 5 new entities. The holding company will be comprised of businesses entitled Ampere, Power, Alpine, Mobilize, and The Future is Neutral. The Ampere business will be focused on EVs while Power will maintain the core ICE and low emission hybrid vehicle operations. Alpine, meanwhile, will cater to high-end zero-emission global brands. Finally, the Mobilize operation will maintain the financial services operation and The Future is Neutral will focus on battery recycling.

“After having executed one of the fastest and unexpected recovery plans, after having prepared the company for growth by securing the development of the best product line-up in decades, we intend to position ourselves faster and stronger than competition on the new automotive value chains: EV, software, new mobility and circular economy,” CEO Luca de Meo said.

As part of the realignment, new partnerships with Google, Qualcomm, and Chinese automaker Geely were announced. Under the separate agreements, Google became the preferred cloud supplier of the auto group and a partner on the development of a "Software Defined Vehicle" while Qualcomm (QCOM) will power the vehicle via its Snapdragon Digital Chassis and dedicated investments in the EV business to foster “strategic long-term cooperation.”

"Our collaboration with Renault Group has advanced comfort, safety, and connectivity on the road,” Alphabet (GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai said on Tuesday. “Today’s announcement will help accelerate Renault Group’s digital transformation by bringing together our expertise in the cloud, AI, and Android to provide for a secure, highly-personalized experience that meets customers’ evolving expectations."

Finally, the partnership with Chinese auto group and majority owner of Volvo Cars, Geely, is slated to help in the manufacture and supply of “best-in-class hybrid powertrains and highly efficient ICE powertrains.” Each company will receive a 50% stake in the new company as a formal combination is expected in 2023. The new standalone company will supply numerous automakers, including Renault’s long-time partner Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY).

According to Reuters, Nissan is still considering investment in the new EV operation as it heads towards a separate listing.

"We are considering investing in the new Renault EV entity subject to the outcome of the discussions," Nissan said in a statement to the outlet

The Japanese automaker has been attempting to realign its alliance with Renault for much of 2022.