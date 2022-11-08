Take-Two Interactive tumbles 11% even as BofA upgrades following bookings cut

Nov. 08, 2022 11:36 AM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)MSFT, ATVIBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Grand Theft Auto 5 on iMac screen

Erikona

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) dropped more than 11% on Tuesday despite an upgrade from Bank of America as the Grand Theft Auto maker cut its bookings outlook for the holiday-quarter and next fiscal-year.

Analyst Omar Dessouky raised the firm's rating on Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) to buy from neutral, but cut the price target to $120 from $130, noting that shares have gone from cheap to "cheap enough" as the stock has declined more than 45% year-to-date.

"At the current price of $94.17, we think TTWO now offers a margin of safety that alleviates the risk of GTA 6 pushout beyond [fiscal 2025] (~$4.00 EPS out of a total $12.00 EPS in FY25)," Dessouky wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst added that at $120, or 15 times the expected $8 per share in earnings, there is enough upside for investors "to ride out the next year, while positioning for multiple expansion driven by de-risking of the PC/Console pipeline, GTA 6 release date, synergies, and mobile stabilization that could emerge in mid ‘23."

Dessousky also noted that Take-Two Interactive's (TTWO) acquisition of Zynga should contribute roughly $400M in EBIT and $2 per share in fiscal 2025, with both estimates sufficiently de-risked and "consistent with our bearish medium term outlook on mobile games."

Looking to the next quarter, Take-Two (TTWO) expects net bookings to be between $1.41B and $1.46B, compared to consensus forecasts of $1.69B. For its full fiscal year, Take-Two (TTWO) is forecasting bookings of $5.4B to $5.5B, while analysts has previously pegged the company's bookings at $5.89B.

Separately on Tuesday, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick said he had no issues with the Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $69B purchase of Activision (ATVI) and that most of his competitors feel the same way.

Analysts are largely positive on Take-Two ​(TTWO). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. Conversely, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates TTWO a HOLD.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.