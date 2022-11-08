Nasdaq, S&P, Dow advance, yields slide as midterm elections takes spotlight

Wall Street's major indices extended their rally to a third straight day on Tuesday while Treasury yields fell as Americans voted in midterm elections.

By mid-day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was 1.48% higher at 10,720.57 points. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) had added 1.23% to 3,853.44 points. The Dow (DJI) rose 1.56% to 33,338.70 points. The blue-chip index was boosted by Amgen.

All 11 S&P sectors except Energy were trading in positive territory, with Materials and Technology the top gainers after both rose more than 2%.

Rates declined. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was down 7 basis point to 4.14%, while the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) was down 5 basis point to 4.68%. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) had ticked lower by 0.6% to 109.4.

Looking to another part of the market, bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell amid worries over Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund.

Midterm Election Day was the main event of the day on Tuesday. Republicans are expected to take control of the lower house of U.S. Congress, with many expecting the party to also take the edge in the Senate. Investors will also be looking out for a possibility of gridlock, an outcome that is not always bad for equities and securities markets.

The calendar is quiet once again in terms of economic data. Traders are looking ahead to Thursday's inflation report for cues on the state of consumer prices and the Federal Reserve's response.

"Post-election, we would expect a small lift in the equity market over the next month (+1%) – assuming the CPI print on Thursday is not ‘hot.’ Defensive sector outperformance (i.e., Utilities, Staples, Health Care) is expected to last assuming we see an Election Day ‘red wave.’ Style-wise, stronger relative performance from momentum and low-vol strategies has also been associated with prior red waves,” Wells Fargo said in an investor note.

"Longer term, we will likely need to see the Fed end the tightening cycle before we can start contemplating material, 1995-style long-term gains."

Earnings news was also in focus. Take-Two Interactive was the top S&P 500 (SP500) percentage loser, after the videogame publisher issued a weak holiday season sales outlook. Conversely, rival company Activision Blizzard reported a results beat and said its planned sale to Microsoft remained on track to close as per schedule. Ride-hailing firm Lyft slumped on disappointing numbers.

Among other active movers, Amgen hit a record high and helped boost the Dow. Nvidia advanced after the chipmaker confirmed to Reuters it launched a new chip in China that adheres to recently introduced U.S. export rules to prevent access to cutting-edge tech.