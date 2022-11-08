GSK to advance chronic hepatitis B drug bepirovirsen into phase 3 in H1 2023

Nov. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)IONSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Hepatitis B virus on a white background. 3d illustration

urfinguss

  • GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will advance bepirovirsen, an antisense oligonucleotide treatment for chronic hepatitis B, into phase 3 in H1 2023 following positive phase 2b results.
  • Data indicated bepirovirsen led to sustained clearance of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus DNA for 24 weeks after the end of bepirovirsen treatment.
  • Results showed that patients with low baseline HBsAg levels responded best to treatment, with 16% and 25% of those achieving the primary outcome in those on nucleoside/nucleotide analogue (NA) and those not on NA, respectively.
  • Results were presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases' The Liver Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
  • GSK (GSK) licensed bepirovirsen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) in 2019.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.