GSK to advance chronic hepatitis B drug bepirovirsen into phase 3 in H1 2023
Nov. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)IONSBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will advance bepirovirsen, an antisense oligonucleotide treatment for chronic hepatitis B, into phase 3 in H1 2023 following positive phase 2b results.
- Data indicated bepirovirsen led to sustained clearance of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) and hepatitis B virus DNA for 24 weeks after the end of bepirovirsen treatment.
- Results showed that patients with low baseline HBsAg levels responded best to treatment, with 16% and 25% of those achieving the primary outcome in those on nucleoside/nucleotide analogue (NA) and those not on NA, respectively.
- Results were presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases' The Liver Meeting and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
- GSK (GSK) licensed bepirovirsen from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) in 2019.
