Fiverr International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 08, 2022 11:42 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (-73.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $81.14M (+9.2% Y/Y).
  • After reporting mixed Q2 results, the company guided Q3 revenue in the range of $80.5M - $82.5M, Y/Y growth of 8%-11% and Adjusted EBITDA of $5M - $6M.
  • Over the last 2 years, FVRR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.

