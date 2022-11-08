Capri Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 11:42 AM ETCapri Holdings Limited (CPRI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Capri (NYSE:CPRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+0.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+7.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CPRI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.
