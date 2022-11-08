Hanesbrands Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 11:43 AM ETHanesbrands Inc. (HBI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-49.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.7B (-5.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HBI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments