Carrols Restaurant Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 11:45 AM ETCarrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Carrols Restaurant (NASDAQ:TAST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.20 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $439.76M (+4.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TAST has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments