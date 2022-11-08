Digital Turbine Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETDigital Turbine, Inc. (APPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $175.73M (-43.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APPS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
