Wynn Resorts Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.01 (+18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $867.42M (-12.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments