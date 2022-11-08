B&G Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETB&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.33 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $533.26M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BGS has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Comments