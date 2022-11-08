Hilton Grand Vacations Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 11:51 AM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-14.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $929.14M (+0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HGV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
