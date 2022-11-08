Shares of DuPont (NYSE:DD) surged as much as 10.7% in early trading session on Tuesday after it smashed Q3 results consensus, as strong business growth coupled with higher prices helped offset impacts of cost inflation during the quarter.

The industrial materials company posted Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 which edged past analysts' estimates by 3 cents and revenue of $3.3B (+3.7% Y/Y) beat Wall Street expectations by a $100M.

DuPont also announced plans to buy back $5B of its shares and its intention to retire $2.5B senior notes due in Nov 2023.

Commenting on results, chairman and CEO Ed Breen said, "despite a continued challenging macro environment marked by substantial cost inflation, we delivered better than expected top-line and bottom-line financial performance through disciplined operational execution including necessary targeted pricing actions".

Revenue beat for the quarter was, among other things, driven by an 11% organic growth for the total company owing to price hikes and increased volumes, and partly from a 10% jump in its water and industrials business.

Key metrics: electronics and industrial revenue $1.51B (+3% Y/Y), water and industrial revenue $1.53B (+10% Y/Y), operating EBITDA margin rose 30 bps year-over-year.

During the quarter, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company terminated a $5.2B deal with Rogers after companies failed to obtain clearance from Chinese regulators on time.

Last week, DuPont completed the planned divestment of its M&M unit, receiving $11B in gross proceeds from Celanese.

DD trading +8.8% at $67.20 at 11.53 am ET. DuPont stock is down 23.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 Materials Index has fallen 16.1% this year as of last close.