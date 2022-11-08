NeoGenomics surges 28% on Q3 beat as clinical services revenue grows

Nov. 08, 2022 11:57 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock rose ~28% on Tuesday after Q3 results beat estimates.
  • Adjusted net loss widened to -$17.9M, compared to -$9.77M in Q3 2021.
  • Total net revenue grew +6.13% Y/Y to $128.78M.
  • Clinical Services revenue increased +3.85% Y/Y to $106.16M. The company said Clinical test volume decreased by 1% Y/Y, while average revenue per clinical test (revenue per test) increased by 5% to $392.
  • Pharma Services revenue grew +18.35% Y/Y to $22.62M.
  • "I am pleased by the progress that we made as a business during the third quarter, including improvements in turn-around time, revenue growth and gross margin," said CEO Chris Smith.
  • Operating expenses increased to $88.4M, compared to $86.95M in Q3 2021, mainly due to higher payroll and payroll-related costs to support the company's strategic growth initiatives.
  • Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $444M at quarter end.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.