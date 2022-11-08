CoreCard gains on report that Goldman may have buyout interest (update)
Update 12:15pm: Updates shares, adds Goldman Sachs denial.
- CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) pared its earlier gains after Goldman Sachs reportedly denied a report that it's interested in payment-technology firms.
- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is said to be interested in a payments-technology firm and is looking at different companies, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.
- Goldman Sachs denied that it's seeking an acquisition in the payments-tech space, according to traders, who cited Bloomberg report that cited a GS statement.
- Goldman executives have talked about acquiring a company called Deserve that the bank already has ties with, the WSJ said. The bank has also looked at CoreCard (CCRD) and a credit-card platform Cardless. No talks are currently happening between GS and the companies.
- CoreCard (CCRD) report Q3 results last Wednesday.
