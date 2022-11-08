CoreCard gains on report that Goldman may have buyout interest (update)

Nov. 08, 2022 12:17 PM ETCoreCard Corporation (CCRD), GSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maksim Labkouski

Update 12:15pm: Updates shares, adds Goldman Sachs denial.

  • CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) pared its earlier gains after Goldman Sachs reportedly denied a report that it's interested in payment-technology firms.
  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is said to be interested in a payments-technology firm and is looking at different companies, according to a WSJ report, which cited people familiar.
  • Goldman Sachs denied that it's seeking an acquisition in the payments-tech space, according to traders, who cited Bloomberg report that cited a GS statement.
  • Goldman executives have talked about acquiring a company called Deserve that the bank already has ties with, the WSJ said. The bank has also looked at CoreCard (CCRD) and a credit-card platform Cardless. No talks are currently happening between GS and the companies.
  • CoreCard (CCRD) report Q3 results last Wednesday.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.