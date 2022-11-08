Fifth Third Bancorp rolls out 1% cash-back credit card
Nov. 08, 2022 12:12 PM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has expanded its cash-back credit card suite Tuesday with the introduction of a new lend-centric 1% cash-back card.
- The new card comes with an introductory 0% annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers for the first 21 months, it said.
- The launch could be a good way to attract more customers since "it’s an extremely versatile card and customers earn unlimited 1% cash back on all purchases no matter what, without restrictions and with no annual fee,” said Howard Hammond, head of consumer banking at Fifth Third Bank.
- FITB stock, meanwhile, edged up 0.5% in early afternoon trading.
- In October, Fifth Third downgraded to Hold at CFRA on slowing loan growth.
