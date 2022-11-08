Porsche has received a warm welcome to the public markets from Wall Street as many analysts initiated bullish coverage on Tuesday.

For example, Goldman Sachs started coverage of Porsche at “Buy”, highlighting the power of the brand and the reputation of its autos. Further, the bank said that the EV efforts of the auto manufacturer offer significant upside.

“Porsche's brand has been built on decades of motorsport leadership, with the highest number of overall Le Mans wins (19),” the analysis stated. “Expect volume and price improvements to offset higher costs on electric vehicles, leading to a 25.6% EBITDA margin in 2026E.”

J.P. Morgan likewise initiated the stock at a Buy rating, highlighting the resilience of demand for its luxury offerings even in uncertain macro environments. Further, the automaker is expected to expand margins despite inflationary pressures given its pricing power.

“We believe Porsche offers unique exposure to the luxury automotive segment, enjoying strong pricing power, allowing the firm to face challenges such as higher inflation costs, EV transition, and autonomous driving,” the bank’s analysts said.

