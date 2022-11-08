Performance Food Group Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:15 PM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+86.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.44B (+39.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PFGC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
