Omeros downgraded at Bank of America after FDA snub for narsoplimab appeal

Nov. 08, 2022 12:16 PM ETOmeros Corporation (OMER)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Bank of America downgraded Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) on Tuesday after the FDA denied its appeal related to the Complete response letter (CRL) issued for narsoplimab in thrombotic microangiopathy linked to hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
  • The appeal was part of a formal dispute resolution request the company submitted to the FDA in June regarding the CRL.
  • While the regulator proposed a path forward for narsoplimab based on a new data analysis, “the data collection and resubmission process will extend the potential approval,” the analysts led by Greg Harrison wrote as they downgraded the stock to Underperform from Neutral.
  • Slashing the probability of success for narsoplimab and pushing back its estimated launch to 2024 from 2023, the analysts have also lowered the price target on the stock to $3 from $8 per share.
  However, according to Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis Omeros (OMER) has a few more catalysts lined up for 2023.

