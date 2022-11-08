Walker & Dunlop Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:20 PM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.05 (-7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.58M (+1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments