PAR Technology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:21 PM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.41 (-13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.01M (+6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.
