ANI Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:27 PM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-45.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.36M (+50.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANIP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments