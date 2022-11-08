SpartanNash Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:28 PM ETSpartanNash Company (SPTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.2B (+6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
