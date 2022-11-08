D. R. Horton Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:28 PM ETD.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.13 (+38.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.97B (+23.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DHI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
