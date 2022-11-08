WM Technology stock dips on weak outlook

Nov. 08, 2022 12:29 PM ETWM Technology, Inc. (MAPS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) stock fell more than 20% after reporting Q3 results and expecting sales to drop in Q4 citing current business trends and conditions.
  • Revenue to fall by a low double-digit percentage vs. consensus decline of 8.80% and provision for doubtful accounts to remain elevated in the fourth quarter.
  • Average monthly paying clients for the quarter was 5,576 vs. 4,444 year ago.
  • Average monthly revenue per paying client was $3,019 vs. $3,817 year ago.
  • The company's co-founder and executive chair Doug Francis will take over as chief executive, succeeding Chris Beals, who has decided to step down as CEO and from the board.
  • Mr. Francis previously served as CEO of the company before Mr. Beals took over.
  • The stock is down around 77% this year.

