Sabra Health Care REIT down after Q3 results miss

Healthcare-focused Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) was down ~11% after its Q3 results missed consensus.

Revenue of $140.76M (9.47% Y/Y) misses by $16.70M.

Q3 GAAP EPS was -$0.22.

FFO stood at $0.28, while adjusted FFO was $0.34.

As of Sep. 30, the company had ~$887.7M of liquidity, consisting of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $26.3M and available borrowings of $861.4M.

The results come at a time when peers Omega Healthcare Investors and Welltower beat estimates. Here is a look at the company's stock price movements in the last five days, when compared to peers:

SBRE had also missed consensus in Q3'21 on the impact of the delta variant, though overall occupancy had improved.

The REIT had said it will transition 24 of its properties to two of its existing tenants, The Ensign Group (ENSG) and Avamere. The deal makes Ensign one of Sabra's largest relationships, representing ~8% of annualized cash NOI, while Avamere will remain one of its largest relationships, also accounting for roughly 8% of annualized cash NOI.

As part of the other business updates, it said that two senior housing managed communities were acquired for $71.7M during the quarter.

SBRE generated $23.1M of gross proceeds from the disposition of three facilities during the period.