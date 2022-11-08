Nomad Foods Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:32 PM ETNomad Foods Limited (NOMD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $725.41M (+21.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NOMD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
