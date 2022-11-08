Wendy's Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:36 PM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 9, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.23 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $538.27M (+14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 4 downward.
