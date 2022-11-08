Ionis Pharmaceuticals Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:37 PM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $145.67M (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IONS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments