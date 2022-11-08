Bumble Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $237.69M (+18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BMBL has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
Comments