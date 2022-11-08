Safe Bulkers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $77.5M (-16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
