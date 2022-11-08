MasterCraft Boat Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:40 PM ETMasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+92.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $165.26M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MCFT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
