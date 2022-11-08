A stronger than expected quarterly report and forecasts from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) lifted all boats in the cruise sector on Tuesday.

Norwegian notched a beat on top and bottom lines for the third quarter despite slightly lighter than anticipated occupancy for the period. Meanwhile, commentary on a continued recovery into 2023 appeared to stoke optimism on the overall cruise industry as peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +5.15% and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) +5.14% not far behind that of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) +6.36%.

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer wrote in a note on the earnings release that the fact there were no negative surprises in the Norwegian print was “nice to see” and also highlighted the maintained bullishness on 2023 bookings as a key positive. With pricing well above 2019 levels, there is some reason for optimism on the sustained demand for cruises in an uncertain macro environment.

Read more on the key details from Norwegian’s release.