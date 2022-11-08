Cruise stocks push higher after positive report from Norwegian

Nov. 08, 2022 12:41 PM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), RCL, CCLBy: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor4 Comments

Cruise ship. Large luxury white cruise ship liner on sea water and cloudy sky background. Montenegro, Kotor

Elena_Sistaliuk

A stronger than expected quarterly report and forecasts from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) lifted all boats in the cruise sector on Tuesday.

Norwegian notched a beat on top and bottom lines for the third quarter despite slightly lighter than anticipated occupancy for the period. Meanwhile, commentary on a continued recovery into 2023 appeared to stoke optimism on the overall cruise industry as peers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) +5.15% and Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) +5.14% not far behind that of Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) +6.36%.

Wells Fargo analyst Daniel Politzer wrote in a note on the earnings release that the fact there were no negative surprises in the Norwegian print was “nice to see” and also highlighted the maintained bullishness on 2023 bookings as a key positive. With pricing well above 2019 levels, there is some reason for optimism on the sustained demand for cruises in an uncertain macro environment.

Read more on the key details from Norwegian’s release.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.