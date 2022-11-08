BARK Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETBARK, Inc. (BARK)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- BARK (NYSE:BARK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $135.1M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BARK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments