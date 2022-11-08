Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (vs. -$0.13 in Q321) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $684.54M (+34.4% Y/Y).

Piper initiated coverage in late October with a top rating, calling Roblox a "unique asset at the intersection of gaming, social, and the Metaverse" with a "large global user opportunity and monetization upside versus peers."

Investment firm Needham also raised its estimates on bookings and adjusted EBITDA after the online gaming platform operator reported better-than-expected September data, including gains in bookings and daily average users.

The September data suggests a healthy sequential increase in bookings and daily average user numbers, marking a reversal from softness seen in the first half.

MKM Partners also expects bookings momentum to continue into Q4, with investment initiatives and an accelerating number of branded experiences set to help boost engagement and monetization.

Meanwhile, Barclays started coverage on Roblox (RBLX) calling it a "fading call option on the metaverse." It suggests user base growth has started to stagnate since a pandemic-driven surge and user and bookings growth will be challenged moving forward.

Wedbush is skeptical of the stock as well, with significant near and long-term challenges visible although Roblox could deliver strong key metrics over the remainder of the year and into 2023.

Shares have tanked nearly -60% YTD, well below the S&P 500, amid weakness in the videogame/metaverse sector.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.