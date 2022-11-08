Green Dot Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $330.01M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GDOT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
Comments