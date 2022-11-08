Genpact Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETGenpact Limited (G)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Genpact (NYSE:G) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.69 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.08B (+6.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, G has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
- SA contributor Mike Zaccardi in an analysis said Genpact's (G) lukewarm valuation and strong technical picture warrants a Buy rating on the stock.
Comments