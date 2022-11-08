Purple Innovation Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $139.14M (-18.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRPL has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
