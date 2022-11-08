SunOpta Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL), SOY:CABy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $226.89M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STKL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
