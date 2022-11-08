NuVasive Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETNuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+68.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $298.76M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NUVA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
