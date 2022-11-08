AbbVie downgraded to hold at Societe Generale on weakness in blood cancer, aesthetics

Nov. 08, 2022 12:49 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Wall Street Sign with US Flag Behind

narvikk

  • Societe Generale has downgraded AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to hold from buy citing challenging conditions facing the company's blood cancer and aesthetics (Botox) franchises.
  • The firm also reduced its target price to $140 from $155 (~5% downside based on Monday's close).
  • Analyst Justin Smith noted that as a result, he sees a weaker outlook for top-line growth in the near term.
  • However, he added that he does not believe generic competition for Humira (adalimumab) will happen next year.
  • Smith expects non-GAAP EPS to decline in 2029 and 2030 "as we are not yet convinced that the pipeline will be able to mitigate patent expiries."
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor sees AbbVie (ABBV) as a buy.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.