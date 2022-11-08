AbbVie downgraded to hold at Societe Generale on weakness in blood cancer, aesthetics
Nov. 08, 2022 12:49 PM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Societe Generale has downgraded AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to hold from buy citing challenging conditions facing the company's blood cancer and aesthetics (Botox) franchises.
- The firm also reduced its target price to $140 from $155 (~5% downside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Justin Smith noted that as a result, he sees a weaker outlook for top-line growth in the near term.
- However, he added that he does not believe generic competition for Humira (adalimumab) will happen next year.
- Smith expects non-GAAP EPS to decline in 2029 and 2030 "as we are not yet convinced that the pipeline will be able to mitigate patent expiries."
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor sees AbbVie (ABBV) as a buy.
Comments (4)