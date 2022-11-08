CTI Biopharma surges 17% higher on Q3 earnings beat

Nov. 08, 2022 12:47 PM ETCTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor1 Comment

Businessman draws growth graph of business. Business economic growth chart.

Galeanu Mihai/iStock via Getty Images

  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is trading 17.5% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 result.
  • In the third quarter, CTI commercially launched VONJO in the U.S., delivering net revenue of $18.2M, a 48% increase in sales compared to the second quarter.
  • Operating loss was $12.2M, compared to $23.4M, a year earlier.
  • As of September 30, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $81.6M.
  • VONJO is indicated for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L.
  • Revenue of $18.2M beat estimates by $1.03M, while Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.03.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.