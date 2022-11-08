CTI Biopharma surges 17% higher on Q3 earnings beat
- CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is trading 17.5% higher after the company posted better-than-expected Q3 result.
- In the third quarter, CTI commercially launched VONJO in the U.S., delivering net revenue of $18.2M, a 48% increase in sales compared to the second quarter.
- Operating loss was $12.2M, compared to $23.4M, a year earlier.
- As of September 30, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $81.6M.
- VONJO is indicated for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L.
- Revenue of $18.2M beat estimates by $1.03M, while Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.03.
