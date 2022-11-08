Tetra Tech Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $712.86M (-20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTEK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments