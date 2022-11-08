Wolverine World Wide Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 12:49 PM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-11.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $710.2M (+11.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WWW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward.
