Hydrofarm Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 08, 2022 5:35 PM ETHydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hydrofarm Holdings (NASDAQ:HYFM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (vs $0.17 in Q3 2021) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.21M (-45.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, HYFM has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
